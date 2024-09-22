Modi, Biden discuss cooperation between India, US

NEW DELHI, September 22. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed ways to develop the India-US partnership and exchanged views on global and regional issues, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, India, the United States and Japan and is also known as QUAD, in Wilmington, a city in Delaware.

"The prime minister expressed appreciation for President Biden's unprecedented contribution in giving momentum to the India-US partnership," the ministry said in a statement. "The prime minister underscored that India and the US today enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that encompasses all areas of human endeavor."

The two leaders also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They "exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the Indo-Pacific region," according to the statement.