NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 was registered on Saturday off the coast of El Salvador, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to its data, the epicenter of the tremors was located 34 km northeast of the city of La Libertad with a population of about 16,800 people. The source was located at a depth of 75 km.

There were no reports of casualties, and no tsunami threat was declared.