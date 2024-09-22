Second rocket attack launched on Israeli territory from Lebanon — TV

DUBAI, September 22. /TASS/. At least 15 rockets were fired during a second rocket attack on Israeli territory from Lebanon, the Dubai-based Al Arabiya TV channel reported.

As noted by the Qatari Al Jazeera TV channel, the target of the shelling were cities in the northern part of the Jewish state. The Israel Defense Forces twice reported the activation of sirens warning of air danger in the north of the country.

Earlier, the Shiite Hezbollah movement reported a rocket attack on the Israeli Air Force Ramat David air base. It was noted that in total about 10 shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley, but most of them were intercepted by the Israeli air defense forces.