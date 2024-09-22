More than 100 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon on Sunday morning — Israeli military

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it detected the launch of 105 rockets from Lebanon on Sunday morning.

"After sirens sounded in the northern regions of Israel between 6:24 a.m. and 6:32 a.m., as well as 6:52 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., about 85 projectiles were detected crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon," the IDF said in a statement.

Some of them was intercepted, according to the statement.

Also, another 20 rockets from Lebanon were detected entering Israeli airspace in the Jezreel Valley.

Rockets and debris fell in the areas of Kiryat Bialik, Zur Shalom and Moreshet. Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames in these areas.

The Jerusalem Post reported earlier that the rocket attack injured three people and damaged two residential buildings in the suburb of Kiryat Bialik.