Iran Air asks passengers not to take pagers and walkie-talkies on flights to Beirut

DUBAI, September 22. /TASS/. Iranian air carrier Iran Air has called on passengers not to take pagers and walkie-talkies on flights between Tehran and Beirut, the Iranian state television channel PressTV reported.

According to it, this measure was introduced after the Lebanese authorities banned such devices from being brought into Beirut airport and transported by air.

On September 17 and 18, Lebanon saw a spate of explosions of communication devices. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in different parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Health, 12 people, including 2 children, were killed, and 2,800 taken to hospitals with injuries. The next day, radios, phones, as well as devices powered by solar panels and lithium-ion batteries exploded in various parts of Lebanon. The second attack left 25 people dead and 608 injured.