Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A Russian Iskander missile destroyed a HIMARS and its crews in the Sumy Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo (10 km southwest of the settlement of Sumy). Live-recording footage confirmed the destruction of the multiple launch rocket system that was supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces. The strike destroyed a HIMARS launcher, two guard vehicles and the crews of the MLRS," it said.

Also, the Defense Ministry published footage of the HIMARS destruction.