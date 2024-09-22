Putin, Berdimuhamedow discuss partnership, international meetings

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedow by phone to wish him a happy birthday and discuss bilateral relations and upcoming international events, the Kremlin said.

"During the telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow on his birthday," the press service said. "The mutual determination for further comprehensive strengthening of the Russia-Turkmenistan strategic partnership was reaffirmed. The conversation touched upon the preparation for the upcoming major international events in Russia and Turkmenistan in October: the CIS summit in Moscow and the BRICS summit in Kazan, as well as the forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding poet and philosopher, Makhtumkuli Fraghi," the Kremlin said.

Putin earlier sent a message with birthday greetings to the Turkmen president.

"In Russia, you are known for consistently promoting the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," the message said.

"I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on the topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda for the prosperity of the friendly nations of Russia and Turkmenistan and in the interest of ensuring security, stability, and well-being in the Central Asia and the Caspian region," it went on to say.

Berdimuhamedow turned 43 on September 22.