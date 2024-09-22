Cessna-182 makes emergency landing in Moscow Region — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A Cessna-182 single-engine plane crash landed in the Moscow Region, no one was hurt, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western interregional investigative department for transport told TASS.

"A Cessna-182 RA3119G aircraft made an emergency landing at the Voskresensk airfield. According to preliminary data, a malfunction of the plane’s electric system caused smoke in the cabin when the plane was in mod-air. The pilot requested an emergency landing. While landing, the plane was slightly damages. No one was hurt," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, a pre-investigation probe in underway.