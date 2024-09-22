Russian lower house speaker arrives in Belarus for working visit

MOGILEV, September 22. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and speaker of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union States of Russia and Belarus Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived in Molgilev in Belarus for a working visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

According to the Russian State Duma press service, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will hold a meeting in Mogilev on September 23. The meeting will focus on issues of public health in the two countries. "The two countries’ health ministers will take part in the meeting," the press service said.