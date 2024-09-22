Russian ambassador’s escort car drives into mine in Pakistan, policemen injured

ISLAMABAD, September 22. /TASS/. An escort car of Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev has run into a mine in northern Pakistan, the Russian embassy said.

"An escort car drove into a mine while on its way to a hotel from the city of Mingora. Several policemen were injured. Russian diplomats were not hurt," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the embassy, Khorev was visiting norther Pakistan within a delegation of ambassador from a number of countries. He took part in a forum on tourism development in the Swat Valley in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that was organized by the Pakistani Chamber of Commerce and Industry.