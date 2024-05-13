FSB says Ukrainians attempted to attack May 9 crowds in Mariupol using drones

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attempted to attack crowds of people on May 9 in Mariupol using drones, the Russian Federal Security Service’s department in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS.

"On May 9, three flying wing UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) containing improvised explosives designed for maximum damage were jammed in Mariupol. As the flight mission was decoded, it was established that the drones targeted crowded places in Mariupol," the FSB’s department said.

In all, more than 300 Ukrainian drones have been jammed over five large cities in the DPR over the past week.