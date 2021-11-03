Study published in The Lancet confirms Russian Sputnik Light vaccine’s high efficacy

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The research published in The Lancet reputable medical journal confirmed the high safety profile of Russia’s Sputnik Light one-component COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced on Wednesday.

"The RDIF announces a new publication by the Gamaleya Center in The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals, showing that the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus demonstrates a high safety profile and induces a strong humoral and cellular immune response. RDIF has sponsored the study," the statement says.

Most of adverse reactions observed during the research were mild or moderate. No serious adverse manifestations were detected, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

"One-shot Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine when used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster. Sputnik Light has been authorized in more than 15 countries with the registration process ongoing in a further 30 countries," the statement reads.

The earlier findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 individuals in Moscow have demonstrated that the Sputnik Light vaccine administered standalone has 70% efficacy against the coronavirus Delta strain during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is 75% effective among individuals under 60 years of age, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.