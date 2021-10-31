WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. During a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his gratitude for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative about mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines by G20 members, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Saturday.

Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin said that unfair competition prevents some countries from gaining access to vaccines and other resources. He called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates.

"I can offer you a glimpse at something that was not included into official press statements. On the part of the WHO Director-General <…> gratitude was expressed to the president of our country, for his initiative regarding the need to take measures within the G20 framework, for mutual recognition of vaccines," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

She added that mutual recognition of vaccines within G20 would be a large step forward in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The G20 summit began in Rome on Saturday and will wrap up on Sunday, October 31.