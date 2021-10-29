Taliban wants to integrate Afghanistan into global community, Uzbek top diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is well aware of the present-day realities and wants to integrate Afghanistan into the international community, Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel aired on Friday.

"In our understanding, the Taliban are quite aware of the reality. The new government indeed wants to be integrated into the regional and wider international community. They are ready to undertake some positive steps. Naturally, after forty years of war and the existence of different ideologies, changes will be implemented with difficulty. Nevertheless, they are already undertaking some steps that we support, encourage and will work together with them on this," the Uzbek top diplomat said.

The foreign minister pointed out that the next day after a visit of Uzbekistan’s delegation to Afghanistan’s frontier Balkh Province, all its girls went to school and other regions followed suit. He reiterated that the Taliban promised that women would be able to work in medicine, education and other spheres. "So gradually, everything is changing. Of course, Afghanistan has its own nuances, this is a Muslim country with its own traditions, religion and spiritual values. Nevertheless, in our opinion, Afghanistan is quite capable and deserving of becoming a part of the regional family and the international community. Yet it is necessary to work with them to achieve this," he noted.

The Uzbek top diplomat reiterated that recently Afghanistan’s delegation led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of the Taliban’s interim government, visited the city of Termez where an agreement was reached with the Uzbek side to develop interagency cooperation in such spheres as border protection, economy, trade, humanitarian aid and education.