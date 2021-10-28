Russian envoy to OSCE raises issue of kidnapping LPR observer in Donbass

VIENNA, October 28. / TASS /. No information has been provided on the conditions of detention in the Ukrainian remand centers of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic’s representative to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), who was abducted by the Kiev military, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday at a meeting in Vienna.

Lukashevich drew the attention of the OSCE Permanent Council members to the fact that on October 13, the Kiev military and special services kidnapped the LPR’s representative to the JCCC Andrei Kosyak. "Until now, the LPR’s representative has not been returned to the republic, there is no information about the conditions of his detention in the Ukrainian remand centers. Neither his relatives nor lawyers are allowed to see him," the Russian envoy noted.

The diplomat also believes that Kiev seeks to completely discredit the JCCC in order to get rid of control over the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. Furthermore, Lukashevich castigated the use of the equipment with JCCC symbols for combat purposes as unacceptable, and called on the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine to "closely observe the movement of such equipment and report any attempts to use it during clashes.".