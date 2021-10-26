Head of Sudan’s dismissed cabinet returns home — media

CAIRO, October 26. /TASS/. The head of Sudan’s dismissed government, Abdalla Hamdok, returned home after more than two days of detention, Sudan’s Rakoba News internet portal reported onTuesday citing own sources in Khartoum.

Following Hamdok’s return, security measures were stepped up around his residence.

Sudan's de-facto leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said on Tuesday that he had accommodated former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on his own residence to guarantee his personal security. In his words, Hamdok was "staying at my house to protect him from all restrictions, imposed against him by various political forces." According to Al-Burhan, Hamdok was detained for his own safety. He assured that the premier is being treated with respect and will soon be released.

Following weeks-long protests, the Sudanese military arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok along with several high-ranking officials and prominent politicians in the small hours of Monday.

General al-Burkhan declared a state of emergency in Sudan on Monday, dissolving both the country's government and the Sovereign Council and suspended a number of articles of the Constitutional Declaration, which was signed by Sudan's military and civilian forces in 2019 for a three-year transition period.

Mass arrests began sweeping the country on early Monday following Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's meeting with head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The ministers of communication, information, finance and industries were among those put into custody.

Speaking to the nation in a televised address on Monday, al-Burkhan said that general elections in the African country would be held in July 2023.