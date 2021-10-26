Coronavirus testing coverage in Russia reaches all-time high — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The coronavirus testing coverage has increased in Russia by 1.7 times since June to reach an all-time high, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"A major element of anti-epidemic efforts is testing. At the end of the 42nd week [of the year], we registered the highest daily coverage by tests - 409 per 100,000 people. Since June 2021, it has grown by 1.7 times," she said.

According to Popova, the designated coverage set at the beginning of the year - 200 tests per 100,000 people - has been reached in all Russian regions. "More than five million tests have been distributed among Russian regions under the government’s resolution in the past five weeks," she added.