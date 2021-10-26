Battling pandemic adds new dimension to cooperation in healthcare, says Lavrov

TROMSO /Norway/, October 26. /TASS/. Battling the spread of COVID-19 has added a new dimension to multilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Tuesday at the 18th Ministerial Session of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

"It is clear that combating the spread of coronavirus provides a new dimension to multilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare. Also, the post-pandemic socio-economic recovery is our shared priority. We appreciate the active and beneficial work of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council on these issues under the Norwegian presidency," he said.

In this regard, the top diplomat emphasized the timeliness of Murmansk Region’s initiative to discuss joint measures on combating the pandemic. "In particular, four videoconferences were held on the subject of "Barents Euro-Arctic Region versus Coronavirus" under the chairmanship of the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis," Lavrov added.