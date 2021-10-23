US agencies investigate Biden’s handling of troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan - WSJ

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A number of agencies in the United States launched their investigations into President Joe Biden administration’s handling of the US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US-based daily Wall Street Journal reported.

"A number of U.S. agencies have begun internal reviews of the Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly the final departure of military and diplomatic personnel, closure of the U.S. Embassy, and the emergency evacuation of diplomats and eligible Afghan refugees from the country," according to the daily.

According to the daily, "the reviews, which have been started separately by the offices of inspectors general at the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Health and Human Services and State, as well as at the U.S. Agency for International Development, aim to determine whether the administration adequately planned for and executed the withdrawal and subsequent evacuation and relocation of Afghan nationals, according to internal disclosures and US officials familiar with the internal discussions."

After the United States announced the pullout of its troops from Afghanistan this past spring, the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia - TASS) launched a large-scale operation to establish control over that country.

On August 15, President of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, and the radicals swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance. On September 6, the Taliban declared its establishment of control over all of Afghanistan, and on September 7 announced the line-up of the interim cabinet, whose legitimacy has not yet been recognized by any country.