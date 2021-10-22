Syrian Constitutional Committee co-chairs ready to continue dialogue — Russian envoy

GENEVA, October 22. /TASS/. Co-chairs of the Syrian Constitutional Committee from both the government and the opposition reiterated their readiness to continue dialogue toward mutually acceptable solutions, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Friday.

"We met with the co-chairs, with Mr [Ahmad] Kuzbari [from the Syrian government] and with Mr [Hadi] al-Bahra [from the opposition]. Both are ready for really productive work and they probably said it to the press today. Anyway, we understand that this work really requires a very balanced, very careful and delicate approach. But, I would repeat that when we spoke with them, they reiterated their readiness to continue to meet, to discuss problems and try to find mutually acceptable solutions," Lavrentyev said, adding that this is the most important thing.

"Much depends on the atmosphere of the meeting. Some time ago, these people did not even agree to meet each other and now they are speaking the language of mutual respect. This inspires certain optimism," he noted.

The sixth round of discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body finished in Geneva on Friday. The round was called after a five-month break to discuss the principles that will underlie Syria’s new constitution. In particular, the sides discussed such issues as the supremacy of law, the division of powers, the status of the army and government security forces, as well as combating terrorism and extremism.

Syrian Constitutional Committee

Russia thinks that the Syrian Constitutional Committee should carry on with its work, although the level of trust between the sides does not allow for a breakthrough in the negotiations, Lavrentyev said.

"We believe that the work [of Syria’s Constitutional Committee] should be continued, as new forms need to be found, which will allow reaching some concrete agreements in terms of constitutional reform," Lavrentyev said.

"For our part, we, the Russian delegation, certainly welcome the efforts of the special envoy [United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen] and his office. Lots of work has been done and we can see the results of this work. Of course, it is pleasant to realize that in general the atmosphere of cooperation between the sides has changed. However, the level of trust still remains at a fairly low level, which prevents a breakthrough in drafting a new constitution," he added. "Of course, we, for our part, will continue to support this process.".

Damascus ready for positive work

Syrian President Bashar Assad has pledged that Damascus is ready for constructive work in the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Lavrentyev said.

"Naturally, the topic of the Constitutional Committee was touched upon. The president [of Syria Bashar Assad] said briefly that Damascus is ready for positive work of the government part of the delegation," he said, adding that other topics included the humanitarian situation in Syria and the measures needed to motivate the world community to offer more assistance to that country.

"Assistance should not be reduced to humanitarian aid, in particular deliveries of food or articles of daily necessity to the population, it should constitute mainly help in the so-called early recovery and the revival of the ruined Syrian economy," Lavrentyev said.

Assad received Lavrentyev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin in Damascus on October 17.

The sixth round of discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body finished in Geneva on Friday. The round was called after a five-month break to discuss the principles to underlie Syria’s new constitution. In particular, the sides discussed such issues as the supremacy of law, the division of powers, the status of the army and government security forces, as well as combating terrorism and extremism.

Next meeting in Astana

Another session of the Astana format (Russia, Iran, Turkey) on Syria is scheduled for late 2021. A concrete date will be agreed in the near future, Lavrentyev said.

"The next session of the Astana format in Nur-Sultan is planned for the end of the year. We have not yet discussed a concrete date. I think the decision will be taken in the near future," he said, adding that the meeting would focus on the preparations for an Astana-format summit in Teheran.

"Naturally, one of the key tasks of the Astana format will be to prepare a summit of the three countries’ leaders, which is to be held in Teheran," he said.

During the current session, Russian, Iranian and Turkish envoys discussed the situation in Syria, measures to improve the humanitarian situation in that country, and cooperation with the international community "to alleviate sufferings of the Syrian people."

The sixth round of discussions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s Small Body finished in Geneva on Friday. The round was called after a five-month break to discuss the principles that will underlie Syria’s new constitution. In particular, the sides discussed such issues as the supremacy of law, the division of powers, the status of the army and government security forces, as well as combating terrorism and extremism.