Delegates to Syrian Constitutional Committee intend to achieve agreements — envoy

GENEVA, October 19. /TASS/. All delegates to the Syrian Constitutional Committee displayed their intent to achieve agreements during the sixth round of talks in Geneva, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said Tuesday.

"Of course, we have certain hopes that we would be able to overcome the previous difficulties and start working on the Constitution itself and achieve certain agreements. We receive similar signals from the office of the [UN Special Representative on Syria Geir] Pedersen that preconditions of this exist," he said. "At least, this was the intent of the delegations during all preliminary consultations that Mr. Pedersen had with pro-governmental and opposition delegates."

Earlier, the sixth round of talks on the Syrian Constitution kicked off in Geneva, following a nine-month hiatus. The session of the Constitutional Committee’s Small Body, which includes 45 experts, is expected to last for one week, at least.