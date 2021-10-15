Russia urges Afghan authorities to tighten security after Kandahar attack

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Moscow condemns the terrorist attack at the Shi’ite mosque in Kandahar and urges the Afghan authorities to take extra measures to improve security in the whole of the country’s territory, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Friday.

"We condemn this inhuman terrorist act. We do expect that its organizers will be tracked down and properly punished. We offer condolences to the near and dear ones of those killed and wish the survivors prompt recovery. We are calling upon the Afghan authorities to take extra measures to maintain security in the country’s whole territory," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that "this is not the first terrorist attack against Shia Muslims in Afghanistan since the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) rose to power in Afghanistan.

"It is evident that the organizers of such attacks pursue the aim of inciting religious discord and triggering an escalation of the internal political conflict," Zakharova concluded.

The Afghan news agency Bakhtar quotes its sources in the region as saying that the terrorist attack at the Bibi Fatima Mosque in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, on Friday left 62 dead and another 68 injured. The agency said three suicide bombers blew up themselves at the province’s largest Shia shrine, also known as Imam Bargah, at around 13:30 local time when a large crowd of believers gathered for the Friday prayer.