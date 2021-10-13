Neutralizing threats from Afghan territory is CIS special services’ high priority — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that efforts to neutralize potential threats from the territory of Afghanistan feature high on the list of priorities of the CIS member-states’ special services.

"Neutralization of potential threats from the Afghan territory is of special importance to maintaining the security of the CIS," Putin said during a video conference with the chiefs of these services on Wednesday. "All of us are well aware the events in that country may cause a major impact on the state of affairs in Central Asia, Transcaucasia and other regions," Putin said.

The past few years, he said, demonstrated that close cooperation by the CIS special services "noticeably strengthens security in the CIS space and helps resist common threats, such as international terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration more effectively."

"At the same time, it is important to move forward and to step up cooperation on all key tracks," he said.

As he dwelt on potential threats from Afghanistan, Putin recalled that all these issues had been discussed in detail at the summit conferences of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in September.

"The same agenda will be considered at the forthcoming summit of the CIS, of course," Putin said. The CIS summit is due on October 15.