Ukraine will not resume electricity import from Russia and Belarus — energy ministry

KIEV, October 12. /TASS/. Ukraine will not restart electricity import from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian ministry of energy said on Tuesday on its website.

"Issues of commercial import [of electricity] from Russia and Belarus are not considered in the energy ministry for planned passing of the heating season," it said.

Ukraine resumed electricity import from Russia in fall 2019 after a four-year break. However, the Ukrainian energy regulator banned such import in April 2020 and later extended the ban on electricity import from Russia and Belarus until November 1 of this year.