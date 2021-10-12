Contacts between Russia and US on Ukrainian issues possible — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not rule out the possible contacts on Ukrainian issues between Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, however, such talks are not likely to be regular, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"As part of an exchange of views, we do not exclude such contacts," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

At the same time, Peskov noted that this "absolutely did not mean" that such consultations between Kozak and Nuland would be carried out on a permanent basis. "It is hardly possible so far. <…> There are many disagreements, nevertheless, such contacts are only welcome," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that earlier, the consultations on the Ukrainian crisis were carried out, and this format worked. "Actually, the Americans negotiated with the Germans, the French and with us, [they] received first-hand information and had an opportunity to compare the views of the Normandy process’ participants," Peskov mentioned.

Nuland arrived in Moscow on a working visit on October 11. The US diplomat held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and is going to meet with other Russian officials.

As previously reported, negotiations between Nuland and Kozak are likely to take place on October 13. Dmitry Kozak is a political advisor at talks on settling the situation in Donbass within the framework of the Normandy Format.