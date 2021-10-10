Russian diplomat advises EU foreign policy chief to focus on domestic issues

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The European Union should focus on domestic issues instead of pondering other states’ position on the global arena, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Soloviev Live YouTube channel on Saturday.

Speaking at an economic forum in Madrid on Friday, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed an opinion that neither Russia nor Turkey would ever become a superpower.

"Mr. Borrell and the European Union in general should focus on domestic matters," she said.