Syria air defense forces repel Israeli missile attack on airdrome in Homs governorate

BEIRUT, October 8. /TASS/. Syria sir defense forces repelled Israel’s missile attack on the T-4 airdrome located in the east of the Homs governorate, SANA agency reported on Friday, citing a Syrian military source.

"Air defense forces opened fire at aerial targets and downed most of the enemy missiles," it said.

According to the source six soldiers were wounded and material damage was incurred.

Israel’s air force delivered strikes at the airdrome from the al-Tanf area near Syria’s border with Iraq and Jordan, where a US and Western coalition base is located.