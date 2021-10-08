Russian, EU diplomats discuss help to Latin America in struggle against COVID

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American department, Alexander Shchetinin, on Friday met with the Management Director for the Americas in the European External Action Service Javier Nino Perez to discuss assistance to countries of the Latin American region and the Caribbean in the struggle against the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There was a discussion of assistance being provided to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean from Russia and the European Union in overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Shchetinin and Perez also reviewed the Latin American agenda. They stressed the importance of observing compliance with international law, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

"Also, the two sides discussed the special features of political processes in the Latin American region and integration prospects," the Foreign Ministry said.