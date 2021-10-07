Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan to be held on October 20 — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The next Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan will be held on October 20, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department Zamir Kabulov reported on Thursday.

"On October 20," he said answering the relevant question from TASS.

The Moscow format was introduced in 2017 on the basis of the six-party mechanism for consultations between special representatives from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India.