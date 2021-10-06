UAE authorizes Sputnik Light as stand-alone vaccine, booster shot — Direct Investment Fund

MOSCOW, October 6./TASS/. The United Arab Emirates approved the use of Russian Sputnik Light as a stand-alone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"UAE authorizes 1-shot Sputnik Light, 1st component of Sputnik V, as a stand-alone vaccine. UAE also approved Sputnik Light as a booster shot," it reported on the Twitter account of Sputnik V.

The UAE approved Sputnik V in January, 2021, under an accelerated procedure. The vaccination in the country showed the efficiency of Sputnik V at 97.8%. The Russian vaccine also demonstrated its 100-percent effectiveness against serious coronavirus cases.