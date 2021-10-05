Romanian MPs pass vote of no confidence in Florin Citu government — TV

BUCHAREST, October 5. /TASS/. The Romanian Parliament backed a vote of no confidence in the government led by Florin Citu, representative of National Liberal Party (PNL), Digi 24 TV channel reported on Tuesday.

The proposal introduced by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) was supported by 281 deputies, at least 234 votes were needed for its adoption.

The sitting government should now be dissolved, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will soon convene a meeting of the parties represented in parliament to hold consultations on the appointment of a new prime minister.