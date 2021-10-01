Saakashvili declares hunger strike in prison - ombudsman

TBILISI, October 1. /TASS/. Georgian ex-President Mikhail Saakashvili, detained in the republic earlier, declared a hunger strike and demanded a meeting with a Ukrainian consul, Georgian ombudsman Nino Lomdzharia said after meeting with Saakashvili Friday.

"When I came in, he was at the doctor and was undergoing a medical exam. We were allowed to talk in the prison cell later. Mikhail Saakashvili said that he declares a huger strike," Lomdzharia said.

"He disagrees with the sentences against him and considers himself a political prisoner," the ombudsman added.