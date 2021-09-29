Growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia needs close attention — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. / TASS /. The Kremlin sees an upward trend in the COVID-19 incidence in Russia, the presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday, noting that the situation required close attention.

"We see that the figures are surging. Unfortunately, we observe another trend towards an increase of the COVID-19 incidence," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Peskov also mentioned that the state authorities saw "very grim record high of COVID-19 fatalities." "Of course, this requires our attention," he admitted.