German Social Democrats get 10 more seats in Bundestag than CDU/CSU

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) received 206 out of 735 seats in the Bundestag in the parliamentary elections, and the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) bloc - 196, according to preliminary data from the German election committee.

The Greens got 118 seats, the Free Democratic Party - 92, the Alternative for Germany - 83, and the Left - 39.

Earlier it was reported that the Social Democratic Party of Germany received the largest number of votes - 25.7%. The conservatives were supported by 24.1%, which is the worst result for them in history.