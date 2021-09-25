UN Security Council should be adapted to realities of polycentric world order - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Russia calls for adapting the UN Security Council to the realities of a polycentric world order, enlarging it with Asian and Latin American countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the General Debate of the 76th session of the UNGA on Saturday.

According to Lavrov, Russia is convinced that it is time to learn lessons from the dangerous reverberations of the policy to undermine the UN-centered architecture, which was shaped after World War II and has more than once served as a reliable insurance against catastrophic scenarios.

"In the face of global challenges for the world community, we need a unity, not a split. Russia firmly urges to reject any confrontation or stereotypes, to join efforts in order to solve key tasks of the development and survival of humanity," Lavrov emphasized.

"We have enough instruments for this. First of all, the UN and its Security Council, which should be adapted to the realities of a polycentric world order by enlarging its membership with Asian, African and Latin American countries," he added.

In his address, Lavrov offered a hashtag for social networks in support of the UN Charter - #UNCharterIsOurRules. The hashtag will be launched in six official languages of the UN - Russian, English, French, Arabic, Chinese and Spanish. This initiative is aimed at supporting the UN Charter, which is a basic source of international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the UN Charter is violated and comes under attacks by the states, which are promoting the concept of "a rules-based international order.".