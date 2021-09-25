Lavrov slams upcoming Summit of Democracies as attempt to divide international community

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. The upcoming Summit of Democracies, initiated by Washington, will mark a step towards dividing the international community into "us" and "them," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an address to the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

"The United States' initiative to hold the 'Summit of Democracies' is another example of that. Washington will surely be the one to choose participants in the event, claiming the right to decide which countries meet democratic standards. In fact, the initiative is in line with the Cold War spirit as it is the declaration of a new crusade against all those who don't share these ideas," Lavrov emphasized.