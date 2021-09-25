Foreign minister of Mali sees no need to discuss Wagner issue

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that he sees no need to discuss with Russia rumors about the deployment of Wagner private security company personnel to his country.

"We don’t have to discuss that specific, particularly that matter. We just discuss our cooperation with Russia," he said, when asked whether the issue of possible deployment was raised during the talks, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Pskov told the media on September 15 there were no Russian military servicemen in Mali and no official talks on their presence were underway. Asked if the Kremlin had any information about negotiations between the authorities of Mali and the private military company Wagner, Peskov said that no such information was at his disposal.