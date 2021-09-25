{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Foreign minister of Mali sees no need to discuss Wagner issue

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that he sees no need to discuss with Russia rumors about the deployment of Wagner private security company personnel to his country.

"We don’t have to discuss that specific, particularly that matter. We just discuss our cooperation with Russia," he said, when asked whether the issue of possible deployment was raised during the talks, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Pskov told the media on September 15 there were no Russian military servicemen in Mali and no official talks on their presence were underway. Asked if the Kremlin had any information about negotiations between the authorities of Mali and the private military company Wagner, Peskov said that no such information was at his disposal.

Situation in Libya
Russian top diplomat meets with head of Libyan Presidency Council
According to a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides stated the need to consolidate international aid to Libya’s transitional government
UK starts to appreciate necessity of Nord Stream 2, says Russian envoy
Andrey Kelin also rejected the information that many British politicians accuse Russia of causing gas prices to grow
New US sanctions would wipe out 'spirit of Geneva', Kremlin cautions
Dmitry Peskov noted that new sanctions would be a worst-case scenario for Russia-US relationship
Russia not to join NATO, Sergey Lavrov says during meeting with Jens Stoltenberg
The meeting proceeded behind closed doors
United Russia gains 324 seats in State Duma, 8 parties get mandates — official
Five self-appointed candidates entered the Duma as well
Ghani’s escape deep-sixed Afghanistan’s High Council deal with Taliban, says top official
Leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan party stressed that the peace process had benefited both the Hazara minority and Afghanistan
Poland’s PGNiG granted participation in Nord Stream 2 certification proceedings
The Polish side claims Nord Stream 2 AG does not meet the formal and substantive requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Russian Navy’s coastal defense troops strike enemy warships in Black Sea drills
As a specific feature of the drills, the coastal defense troops employed unmanned aerial vehicles to track the hypothetical enemy’s naval taskforce with deck-based aircraft at distant approaches of their destruction range
Russia has no plans to use Nord Stream 2 as geopolitical instrument, says ministry
Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko also noted that Russia will be ready to employ all possibilities to satisfy Europe’s demand as well after the contract on gas transit via Ukraine expires in 2024
US lawmakers support amendment tightening sanctions against Russian sovereign debt
The initiative also tasks the US Director of National Intelligence provide reports to the US president on possible interference in presidential and congressional elections
Top sanitary doctor slams Lugar Center in Georgia as posing great risks to Russia
The Richard Lugar Center opened in the village of Alekseyevka, near Tbilisi's airport in 2011 under a US government program
Russia’s Mount Elbrus mountaineer death toll rises to five — ministry branch
The official also added that 14 people were brought down from the mountain and received medical attention
Transnistria leader speaks in favor of maintaining Russian peacekeeping mission
Russian peacekeepers were brought into the conflict zone on July 29, 1992, under the Agreement on the Principles for a Peaceful Settlement of the Armed Conflict in the Dniester Region of the Republic of Moldova
Damascus begins diplomatic campaign for pullout of Turkish troops — expert
"Syria's September 20 message to the UN Security Council containing criticism of Turkey's hostile actions indicates that Damascus feels it is the right moment for such a move towards Ankara, in particular, in the light of the sudden events in Afghanistan," Lebanese analyst Nidal Sabi pointed out
Moscow cautions Washington against new sanction moves - Foreign Ministry commentary
Apparently, everything that is going on in Washington is the result of an acute ‘staff shortage’ primarily as concerns specialists on our country, Maria Zakharova said
Russia to resume flights to Djibouti, Denmark, New Zealand, South Africa, Peru on Oct 5
Flights between Moscow and Goa, St. Petersburg and Goa, St. Petersburg and Deli, as well as between Moscow and Tenerife will also be resumed
Turkey has no intention to backtrack on Russia’s S-400 air defense systems — Erdogan
Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey
Taliban refuse to accept international terms for recognition of government — TV
According to Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban movement seeks to establish "close diplomatic relations based on mutual respect" with other nations
Russia’s future orbital outpost to embrace seven modules, centrifuge
The service station will be a part of the infrastructure for flights to the Earth’s natural satellite
Top Novatek executive’s arrest in US won’t affect company’s operations
Earlier, the US Department of Justice said that Novatek’s Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Mark Gyetvay was accused of concealing ownership of substantial offshore assets for the purpose of tax evasion
Denial of US visa to Russian MP for participation in UN GA won’t go unanswered — ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the US "brazenly abuses" the privilege of hosting the UN Headquarters
Ukrainian police see three possible causes behind attempt on presidential aide's life
Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky pointed out at a briefing that it was too early to talk about "a Russian trace" in the attempt on the life of the presidential aide
No survivors in Ka-27 helicopter crash in Russia’s Kamchatka
According to the source, some three people were presumed to have been onboard
Russian, Irish top diplomats hash over Afghanistan at UN session
During the conversation, Moscow’s willingness to continue the cooperation based on equality and reciprocity of mutual interests was highlighted
Paris to go ahead with dialogue with Moscow in Europeans' interests — Foreign Ministry
"The frank and demanding dialogue with Russia will continue for protecting the values and interests of Europeans," the ministry's spokesperson said
Antonov An-26 crew did not survive plane crash in Russia’s Far East — source
There were six crew members aboard
Missing Ka-27 helicopter wreckage found on Mount Ostraya slope in Russia’s Kamchatka
Three people are believed to have been on board
Gazprom gas exports to Europe at historic highs, accusations of shortages absurd
Head of Contract Structuring and Price Formation Directorate for Gazprom Export Sergey Komlev stressed that the majority of imports growth fell on the share of the most important buyers - Germany, Turkey, and Italy
Russia’s top brass rejects Estonia’s claims of military plane intruding into its airspace
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the flight had proceeded in strict compliance with the international airspace rules
Tokamak reactors to facilitate transition to green nuclear energy — Russian scientist
The Kurchatov Institute head also mentioned creating small-capacity nuclear power plants as a vital area of this program
Ukraine doesn’t meet criteria to join NATO - Hungarian minister
Szijjarto said that the issue of national minority rights, over which Budapest feuds with Kiev, is very important for Hungary
Lavrov meets with new UK Foreign Secretary, says no progress on bilateral dialogue
The ministers exchanged their opinions on a number of international and regional problems
Group of Central Asia-born terrorist recruiters detained in Yekaterinburg — FSB
Criminal proceedings have been launched
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced missile corvette for Russian Navy
The Askold will be the second Project 22800 corvette built at the Kerch Shipyard
Three climbers killed on Mount Elbrus - source
Search continues for eight mountaineers from the group that sent a SOS signal on Elbrus
Press review: Congress takes aim at Russian debt market and why the US wants Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 24th
PGNiG has no veto right in certification of Nord Stream 2 in Germany, says regulator
The Polish side claims Nord Stream fails to meet the formal requirements for certification in the preferential model of Independent Transmission Operator
Russian and US general staff chiefs hold meeting in Finland
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, they addressed issues of mutual interest, including reducing the risk of incidents during military activities
Russian Navy’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruiser to enter state trials in 2023
The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov has been under repairs at the Sevmash Shipyard since 1999, real work on the warship has been carried out since 2013
Crew did not survive Antonov An-26 crash in Russia’s Far East — source
On September 22, Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight and disappeared from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk
US House committee recommends imposing sanctions against key Russian officials
According to the document, the US lawmakers believe that 35 Russian citizens may be involved in violation of human rights
Russian Navy to get four advanced warships by yearend
There are also plans to lay down a frigate at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in northwestern Russia, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East, a mine countermeasures ship at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg and a medium tanker at the Nevsky Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest by the end of 2021
Ukrainian troops land on Azov Sea coast in NATO drills
The Joint Efforts 2021 military drills kicked off in Ukraine on September 22
Russia, its SCO partners welcome Iran's admission as useful decision — Foreign Ministry
Bekhtiyer Khakimov stressed that Russia proceeded from "the prospects for Iran's involvement in such activities as struggle against terrorism, drug trafficking, and the work for stability and security in the region and on a wider scale"
Press review: Will NATO collapse and why is Turkey rattling Russia over vote in Crimea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 23rd
Russia meets all contractual commitments to gas consumers in EU — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed at "a very simple truth", which is that "gas is first sold, then produced, and only then transited"
Emergence of AUKUS shocked NATO more than potential adversaries, says Russian diplomat
The developments that are unfolding around Australia require special attention from the political analyst community, including experts on international relations and military and strategic issues, Maria Zakharova noted
Press review: Perm shooting may lead to tougher gun laws and will France pull out of NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 21st
Kremlin says too early to comment on US plans to clamp down on Russian sovereign debt
According to Dmitry Peskov, "commentaries would be provided when it starts taking a more or less final form"
Traditional views subjected to scorn and discrimination in the West — Russian official
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev expressed doubt that "countries with rich centuries-old traditions would want to have anything in common with such values"
University of Graz rejects Sputnik V vaccination certificates
The university described its own decision to accept Sputnik V vaccination certificates as a mistake and claimed that it was not pressured to reverse the initial decision
