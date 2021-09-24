Belarusian prime minister warns that foreign forces try to split Belarusian society

MINSK, September 24. /TASS/. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko attaches great importance to the role of museum workers and historians in preserving historical memory and stability in society, the news agency BelTA said on Friday.

"These days, at a time when foreign forces are trying to trigger discord in our society, revise the lessons of World War II and rewrite its history, the role of historians and museum workers grows immeasurably. These people can and must tell society the truth, cultivate devotion to the home country and teach its future defenders to be brave and strong," Golovchenko said as he conferred the Order of Francysk Skaryna upon the staff of the memorial compound Brest Hero-Fortress.

Golovchenko is certain that memory must be preserved "for the sake of our common future and as a token of respect for those who gave their lives for the ideals of freedom and independence to ensure no such tragedies happen again."

"During the year of popular unity all Belarusians bear tremendous responsibility for preserving peace and calm in our country," Golovchenko said.

He thanked the memorial's staff for doing a good job.

"Archives are being opened and the most remote repositories of documents become available in the cyberspace. Many new sources of information emerge. All his should be used for further research," Golovchenko said. "I am certain that thorough and scrupulous research will retrieve from oblivion more names of the fortress's defenders. This is one of museum staff's main tasks."

Earlier, President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree to decorate the memorial compound Brest Hero-Fortress with the order of Francysk Skaryna, the highest government award in Belarus.