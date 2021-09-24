Hungary won’t accept any more Afghan refugees - minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Hungary will not let anymore Afghan refugees in, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS.

"No, not at all," he said when asked to clarify if Budapest will accept any more refugees from Afghanistan. "We've evacuated those Afghans who had worked together with our troops, who had helped our troops but that's it. There is period at the end of the sentence."

"No more Afghan migrants," the minister added. Szijjarto underlined, "the European Union is repeating those mistakes that were committed back in 2015. So, it's really crazy that at that time everybody at our southern borders happened to be Syrians, now everybody is Afghan."

The top Hungarian diplomat pointed out that Budapest still views Washington as its main partner but acknowledged that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched. "We wish it would have been a success but it was not," he added.