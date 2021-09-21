Discussing Crimea's return to Ukraine at UNGA is useless — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Discussing Crimea's return to Ukraine on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session will make no sense, while the problem of Donbass should be settled inside the country, Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said on the federal television channel Rossiya-1.

"A settlement in Donbass is to be achieved domestically, while discussing Crimea would be useless," Nebenzya said about the issues the Ukrainian delegation was going to bring up at the General Assembly.

He remarked that the Ukrainian diplomacy currently had no issues for discussion other than Crimea and Donbass.

"They keep talking only about them all the time and, naturally, use the General Assembly's platform for this," he said.

The 76th UN General Assembly session opened on September 14 at the UN headquarters in New York. The general debate will be held on September 21-27.