China conducts military drills near Taiwan after passage of US destroyer

BEIJING, September 18. /TASS/. China’s armed forces have conducted a military exercise in the Taiwan Strait area following the passage of a US missile destroyer, Spokesperson for Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shi Yi said on Saturday.

According to the spokesperson, on September 17, the PLA Eastern Theater Command conducted a military exercise in the air and at sea in territory southwest of Taiwan. Combat ships, early warning aircraft and bombers were involved in the drills.