SCO members advocate implementation of Iran nuclear deal — declaration

DUSHANBE, September 17. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is committed to the consistent implementation of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, the SCO leaders said in the Dushanbe Declaration approved following the organization’s summit on Friday.

"The member states believe it is important to consistently implement the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program and, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, are calling on all the parties to fulfill all their obligations without fail to ensure the full and effective implementation of the document," the declaration reads.

According to the document, SCO member states acting as parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons are ready to strictly comply with its provisions and will seek "the comprehensive balanced promotion of all goals and principles enshrined in it, the strengthening of the global non-proliferation regime, the continuation of the nuclear disarmament process and the promotion of equal mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy."

The SCO member states believe that the early entry into force of the protocol on security guarantees to the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia for all signatories "will make a substantial contribution to ensuring regional security and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime.".