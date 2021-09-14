All Russian Paralympians tested negative for COVID ahead of meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. All Russian Paralympians who met with President Vladimir Putin were tested for the novel coronavirus infection before the meeting and none tested positive, acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Tuesday.

Putin met with the winners and medalists of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on September 13. The president said during the meeting that there are coronavirus cases among his inner circle, so, he will have to self-isolate, which he did on Tuesday.

"All Russian Para athletes who attended the meeting with the head of state, had undergone a mandatory seven-day quarantine at the Ozero Krugloye federal sports center immediately upon the return from Tokyo," Rozhkov said. "During the quarantine, each of them was tested for the coronavirus infection three times and took blood tests for antibodies two times. Neither of the PRC tests were positive."

According to Rozhkov, all members of the Russian delegation to the Tokyo Paralympics had been tested for COVID-19 every day during their stay in Tokyo.

The team of Para athletes from Russia finished the Paralympic Games in Tokyo in fourth place in the overall medal standings, with its biggest-ever medal haul - 118, including 36 gold, 33 silver, and 49 bronze medals.