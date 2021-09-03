NATO countries to take part in 2022 Guardian of the Order competition in Serbia - General

BELGRADE, September 3. /TASS/. NATO countries expressed their desire to participate in the "Guardian of the order" military competition (a stage of the Army International Games, ArMI) that will take place in 2022 in Serbia, says Russian Military Police Main Directorate deputy head Major General Vitaly Kokh.

"Serbia has already filed an official proposal to host the competition again. Next year, significantly more teams are expected. NATO member states - Turkey, Greece and Hungary - also expressed their desire to participate in this competition. This is the only ArMI competition that will take place in Europe," the General underscored.

"Countries of Latin America, Asia-Pacific Region, a number of Arabic states and former Yugoslavia states also expressed their desire to participate," Kokh said.

This year, the "Guardian of the order" international competition took place in Serbia for the first time. Besides the Russian team, military police of Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Cyprus and Serbia took part in the competition. The competition included four stages and took place on two proving grounds in Serbia’s Kralevo.