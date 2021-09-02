Giorgio Starace says will be Italy’s next ambassador to Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Italy’s Ambassador to Japan Giorgio Starace said on Thursday he will head his country’s diplomatic mission in Moscow from October 1.

"Very soon, I will have a new mission - I am a candidate for ambassador to Russia. I will head the republic’s embassy in Moscow from October 1," he told a meeting of the Russia-Italy Business Dialogue in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He reiterated his readiness to continue the work started by his predecessor, current Ambassador Pasquale Terracciano. "I will do my best to further promote Italian businesses on the vast Russian market and bolster bilateral ties," he said.

Terracciano has been serving as Italy’s Ambassador to Russia since 2018.