Sputnik V production in Uzbekistan to help republic tackle coronavirus, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The start of the joint production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V in Uzbekistan will positively influence the epidemiological situation in the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article.

The bilateral ties in the field of healthcare, education and culture are gaining momentum, the minister noted. "I should emphasize our efficient cooperation in tackling the coronavirus infection, including the accelerated registration of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in Uzbekistan. As part of the existing agreement more than 200,000 two-component doses of the vaccine have already been sent to the republic. The launch of the joint production of the vaccine on Uzbek territory this August has become an important stage," Lavrov said, adding that it is expected "to positively influence the epidemiological situation in the country."

According to the data provided by the World Heath Organization, 156,394 coronavirus cases and 1,082 fatalities were registered in Uzbekistan from January 3, 2020 to August 31, 2021.