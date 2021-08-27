US to transfer Kabul airport to ‘Afghan people’ upon departure - Department of State

WASHINGTON, August 27. /TASS/. The United States will transfer the control over Kabul airport to the "Afghan people" after its withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 31, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday.

"The point is that upon the departure we will transfer the airport back to the Afghan people," told a press briefing when asked about the control over the airport in the future. He did not specify however who exactly, according to Washington, are the Afghan people representatives.

"We certainly intend to complete our mission by August 31," he added.