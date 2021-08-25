China to support Russia on its path of national development — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities intend to provide support to Russia’s development in accordance with its national specifics, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday.

"China firmly supports Russia’s development in accordance with its national specifics," Xi Jinping said, according to Chinese media. "We support measures taken by Russia for protection of its sovereignty and national security."

According to the Chinese leader, Beijing seeks to cooperate with Moscow, increasing the mutual support.

"We intend to act for the benefit of development and security of the entire region," he underscored.

He noted that the Chinese government also plans to facilitate the strengthening of the solidarity between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states.