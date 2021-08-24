All Afghan media resume operation — Taliban spokesperson

TEHRAN, August 24. /TASS/. All Afghan media outlets have resumed working in the country, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"All mass media outlets, including Radio Television Afghanistan, have resumed their operation," TOLOnews TV quoted him as saying.

After the administration of US President Joe Biden had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and embarked on launching its troop pullout, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) went on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that under the constitution, he would become "the caretaker president" in the absence of the president and called for armed resistance against the Taliban. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.