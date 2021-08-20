Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. Presidents of the United States and France Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Afghanistan, including the Kabul airport evacuation process, in a phone call on Thursday, the White House said in a statement following the call.

"They [Biden and Macron] underscored the importance of continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan, including through multilateral fora, on the provision of humanitarian assistance and support for refugees," the statement reads.

On April 14, Biden announced plans to end Washington’s operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history. Taliban (outlawed in Russia) fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.